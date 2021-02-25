Simona Škurková: on language trends, hardest languages and Czechs’ language proficiency

Published on February 25, 2021 by Anna Zhadan

Simona Škurková is the CEO at Lingua Centrum, which has been providing students with high-quality language teaching since 1990s. She shares the current language trends, tips on learning languages and gives insights into the language proficiency of Czechs.

