Sam Marsden is the author of a Young Adult novel Under Glass (Kolonie), which just came out in the Czech Republic. Under Glass was optioned for film and TV by former Warner Bros. President of Film Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures. Sam chats with Anna about dystopian fiction, being a writer with dyslexia and gives valuable writing tips!

Kolonie: https://www.databazeknih.cz/knihy/kolonie-459680