Helping children with autism: the story behind the Bohemia Invitational Golf Society’s initiative

Published on February 17, 2021 by Anna Zhadan

Anna is joined by Andy Newman , the president of The Bohemia Invitational Golf Society and Sirshar Qureshi, whose personal story inspired this year’s charity initiative organized by the society.

The Bohemia Invitational Golf Society: https://bigsociety.cz/

