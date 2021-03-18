Autism as a gift: inspirational story behind the charity Autismus Jako Dar

A tragedy or a gift? Anna is joined by Barbora and Ernesto Chuecos, the founders of the Czech-based charity Autismus Jako Dar, to talk about a very sensitive topic: kids with autism. The story of Austismus Jako Dar is a story about the differences, kindness, love, and acceptance. Anna and Kenny are joined by Amanda Mataija, the CEO and founder of Prague Integration, which provides mental health support for expats in Prague to help foreigners feel like home.

