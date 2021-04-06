Zoos and botanical gardens will open from April 12, as confirmed by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Karel Havlíček. The Minister of the Interior Jan Hamáček suggested that stores, services, and outdoor gardens of restaurants might open by the end of April. However, the particular schedule is not settled yet.

Zoos and botanical gardens will be allowed to fill up 20 percent of their capacity. They have been closed since the end of December. Previously, the Prague Zoo reported huge losses in the budget, which will allow it to survive only until the end of April.

Hamáček confirmed the Prime Minister’s words about the state of emergency: there’s no plan to extend it, and the ban on movement and curfew will be canceled from April 12.

“I reckon that at the end of April if everything goes well, services, shops, gardens could start to open. But that’s my private estimate,” Hamáček explained.

Also, Hamáček negatively spoke about the opposition parties which usually stand against the restrictions. He added that the measures helped to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Several opposition politicians, whom I call notorious disintegrators, have begun to push for the opening of everything at any sign of improvement,” Hamáček said. He added that the government should have been even “tougher” with the restrictions instead of listening to the opposition parties.

This Tuesday, the government will discuss the plan of returning children to school because the main political parties don’t have the same opinion on that issue. Hamáček proposed that preschoolers and primary school students should return right after April 12. He warned that it is not possible to let every class return because it might worsen the situation.

Featured image via vlada.cz