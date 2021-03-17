While supporting local businesses (such as Czech restaurants!) might be hard during the pandemic, there are still plenty of ways you can do so.

One of them is using delivery for a Zoom/FaceTime date with your friends or family, where you can try some of the best Czech dishes. We are listing our favorite Czech restaurants which we can wholeheartedly recommend to you!

Via Lokal

Lokál is one of the most loved and affordable breweries with locations all around Prague, Pilsen, and Brno. You can enjoy brewed beer and freshly made food at home. Beer is draught right before your delivery and meals are prepared continuously throughout the day by Czech chefs. Local and regional suppliers provide the ingredients and spices for a great variety of dishes. You can check the menu here and order it via Dáme jídlo or Wolt! Besides delicious food, they are offering draught beer courses from authentic bartenders. You can learn the correct way to tap different kinds of beer, differentiate between the beer types, and much more! Prices range from 650 czk to 3,200 czk; participants should be over 18.

Via Vinohradský Parlament

Vinohradský Parlament is another restaurant that offers a wide variety of Czech dishes. Located in the heart of Prague 2, this restaurant provides sets of dishes, meals for children, and special lunches that differ from day to day. The general menu can be found here, and the daily offers can be viewed here. To order food, you can use the services of Dáme jídlo, Wolt, or their official website. If you live nearby, you can swing by the open window from 10.45 a.m. to 8 p.m and pick up your food.

You can also gift a voucher for one of the Vinohradský Parlament’s restaurants for your family or friends. You can see the benefits here!

Via Naše maso

Naše maso is a butchery where you can buy fresh meat products from local farms. It is situated in the Dlouhá district, a living artery of nightlife and pubs. Some of their signature meals include beef from Czech Fleckvieh cattle, pork from Přeštice pigs, sausages, and smoked meats. They use the recipes from 100 years ago which were part of their family secrets. With the help of their e-shop, you can order both prepared meals and fresh meat. They also offer a unique daily menu. The delivery service works from Monday to Saturday from 10.00 am to 7.00 p.m. You can also go to the butchery on your own and buy the same products (please, check the opening hours in advance as they might differ).

Via Potrefená Husa

Potrefená Husa is one of the famous meeting spaces in the historical center of Prague. Usually, they serve lunches from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the food is sold out. Their approach to beer is thoughtful: the restaurant stores beer at the right temperature according to its type. You can check out their menu here. To order food, you can use Dáme jídlo or their official website. If you live nearby, you can visit their open window from 11.00 a.m. to 5 p.m and pick up your food. The restaurant is also part of the Together group.

Via Art & Food Had

Art & Food Had is a place that combines Czech cuisine with contemporary art. It is located on the small street on the way from National Theatre to Prague Castle. They have over 30 types of Czech beer for degustation, which may be offered at a 50% discount. Their foods include meat, fish, bread, and freshly cooked meals. To put an order, you should visit this page and follow the instruction. The food of your choice can either be picked up at the restaurant or delivered to you.

Here are our recommendations for top five Czech restaurants you should try ordering out at! Tip: you can rate the food you liked from the most to the least, and then compare the responses. Have fun and share your results with us!