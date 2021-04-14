Feeling like checking out a movie? We put together a list of our favorite Czech movie recommendations that might tell you quite a bit about the Czech culture or simply gift you with a lovely evening!

Kolya (1996)

This Czech drama won the Academy Award for the “Best Foreign Language Film” and the Golden Globe Award for the “Best Foreign Language Film.” Jan Svěrák, a notable director, stands behind the creation of the movie in which his father Zdeněk Svěrák, a well-known script-writer, played one of the main characters.

The sequence of events starts in 1988 when the Soviet bloc is beginning to disintegrate. František Louka is an average Czech bachelor who has just lost his job as a concert cellist at the Czech Philharmonic due to the political situation. He ends up marrying a Soviet woman in an arranged marriage. Eventually, she leaves town and her son, Kolya, for Louka to take care of. What will happen to the boy? The movie is streaming on Netflix; click here to discover the fate of Kolya!

S tebou mě baví svět (1982)

S tebou mě baví svět is recognized as the best Czech comedy ever made. And there is a good reason why!

Every year, three friends go to the cottage to spend time together: no wives or kids are invited. However, this year, their wives decided to change their trip up – men should take their kids and fully experience the joy of fatherhood. The men got creative and arranged some dangerous contests for the children to keep them occupied so that they can finally relax. Let’s just say, when the wives visited, they were not ecstatic about what they’ve discovered…

You can watch the movie on Netflix as well – click here!

Pelíšky (1999)

Pelíšky is a bittersweet movie based on the novel Hovno Hoří by Petr Šabach. The movie was screened at the Vancouver Film Festival in 1999 as a notable Czech cultural work. It took the creators almost five years to raise enough money for the shoot, and the script was lost on the second day of shooting. To our luck, it was found among the props! In 2011, Pelíšky was chosen as the best Czech film by Reflex magazine.

The movie’s plot intervenes with the events of the Prague Spring and Soviet invasion. The main character, Michal Šebek, has feelings for his neighbor – Jindřiška Krausová, but the political views of their families are completely different. Michal’s family are true supporters of the Communism regime, whereas Jindřiška’s stand against it. Many of her family members were even imprisoned by the regime. This is, basically, a Czech story of Romeo and Juliette of the 1960s. The movie is available on Netflix!