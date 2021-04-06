The Czech Republic is a unique country with various monuments, national parks, and UNESCO heritage sites.

When it comes to checking out some of the coolest sculptures and monuments the Czech Republic can offer, the crucial question that pops up is ‘what should I visit first?’ We are here to tell you!

Vyšehrad National Cultural Monument

Vyšehrad Gallery via Praha-Vysehrad

The first must-see site on our list is the Vyšehrad National Cultural Monument, located in Prague. It is situated on the high promontory with a view on the Vltava. Great spot to have summer dates and take awesome pictures! It is free to visit, excluding some exhibitions and certain significant buildings. The complex includes notable buildings as a neo-Gothic church, 11th-century dome, and a 19th-century cemetery where many famous Czech figures found their final resting place. The list includes Alfons Mucha, Bedrich Smetana, and Antonin Dvorak.

From May to September, you can visit the open-air theatre to see various performances. The tickets for the shows can be bought on the official website of the complex. And if you are into legends, Vyšehrad has quite a few of them! For instance, the story of Horymír and Šemík.

The Old Town Bridge

Archive image via Cokoli v Okoli

The Old Town Bridge (Staroměstský most) is located in Děčín. It is also known as Dlouhy, which translates to ‘long.’ It was built from sandstone blocks during 1564-1569 in the late Gothic style. Its design has an exciting touch: a four-arch traffic structure with a tooth cut along the edges. Initially, there was another bridge, but it was swept away by a great flood in 1561. You can find various sculptures on the bridge – Czech patrons of St. Vitus, St. Wenceslas, and St. John of Nepomuk. In the 16th century, the bridge was used as the country’s artery, one of the main roads. During the years, the Old Town Bridge was suffering from natural disasters such as floods. That is why today it is used only for pedestrian purposes – two pillars installed at the beginning of the bridge prevent vehicles from entering it.

National Memorial at Vitkov Hill

National Memorial at Vitkov Hill via National Museum

The last recommendation is for you to check out National Memorial at Vitkov Hill in Žižkov. The monument is known as the National Liberation Memorial and has both historical and cultural value. The memorial was built during 1928-1938 in honor of the Czechoslovak legionaries. It includes one of the biggest bronze rider statues in the world, dedicated to Jan Žižka, the winner of the Battle of Vitkov Hill in 1420. The monument was rebuilt after the end of World War II to commemorate the anti-Nazi resistance. A few years later, in 1953, the mausoleum of Klement Gottwald was also established there.

Nowadays, it is a part of the government resolution on the reconstruction aiming at commemorating the Czechoslovak history of the 20th century. Nearby, you can find a park where you can take a stroll and enjoy the view.