A giant castle that imprisoned a queen and houses a dragon is a thing of fairytales, except in the Czech Republic, where castles, princes, and magical spirits are intertwined into our history.

Located near Karlovy Vary, Loket Castle was built in the 12th century in the Romanesque style and was most likely made to serve as a border fortress. However, through the 13th to 14th centuries, the castle and its surrounding town received an upgrade into a royal city. The castle received renovations into the Gothic style it bears today. Additionally, many royal families began to stay at the castle and used it as an escape from danger.

In the early 14th century, Queen Eliška Přemyslovna and her young son, Prince Václav, were imprisoned in the castle’s cellar during the riots against their king. Prince Václav, who grew up to become the Roman Emperor and King of Bohemia, had fond memories of the castle despite his imprisonment and visited as an adult. On one of his visits to the castle, King Charles IV took a hunting trip in the surrounding forests. A deer he was chasing jumped off a cliff into hot springs, leading King Charles IV to accidentally discover the healing springs that would become the center of Karlovy Vary.

Model of the castle via Loket Castle

While Loket Castle has a long and prominent history in the Czech Republic, it is also the home of many curious creatures. Rather than a young woman with long, golden hair, one of the Loket Castle towers is said to house a dragon. The dragon is benevolent, and apparently, he is happy to light candles and torches for women. He survives on a people-friendly diet of horses and enjoys being scratched behind his ears.

Another one of the castle’s creatures is a gnome named Strakakal. In spite of Strakakal’s disheveled appearance, his greatest nuisance in life is when children have messy hair. To remedy this, Strakakal roams the halls with a comb in one hand and a book in the other. He attempts to brush children’s hair and hits them on the backside with the book when they do not comply.

Chamber of torture via Loket Castle by L.Renner

In the castle’s courtyard, there stands a statue of another gnome named Gottstein. The gnome has a long, golden beard and holds a club non-threateningly behind his back. Unlike Strakakal, Gottstein has mostly noble intentions as the master of Loket’s cliffs and rocks. Anyone who leaves him a gift of coins and touches his beard earns a wish, but those who touch his club or wish something malevolent will have a horrible fate within the year.

By the time the Thirty Years War ended, the castle was economically and physically damaged. In 1788, a proposal was made to renovate the castle into a prison. The castle was well suited to be a prison due to its history of torture and served as one until 1948. Finally, Loket Castle’s long life serving the Czech Republic came to a close. It was later restored and opened to the public as a tourist site, which you can visit today.

Featured image by Jim Linwood via Flickr/CC BY 2.0