Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, half of the single parents have been solving their financial problems by reducing the food supplies according to the latest research.

1026 people participated in the research organized by the STEM research and Single Mothers’ Club in January.

“Single women are at risk of financial problems significantly more often than the general population. The effects of the crisis may be more significant and may multiply,” Jitka Uhrová, the STEM’s spokeswoman, stated. The whole tendency varies: some families experienced troubles since the beginning of the pandemic while others didn’t encounter any problems with the budget.

More than half of the respondents – 62 percent – experienced financial troubles while the usual numbers vary around 54 percent. This might correlate with the fact that nearly 20 percent of the respondents lost their jobs, which is even harder for single parents. Uhrová explained that even before the pandemic crisis, single mothers experienced lots of financial issues.

“They usually don’t have financial reserves. Some reported having problems with the current household costs,” Uhrová explained. One-fifth of single men didn’t pay aliments last year or paid less than they were supposed to.

The common solution across half of the respondents was to cut down the food supplies and rethink the contents of their shopping basket. A third of the participants borrowed money from relatives. More than 10 percent took loans from banks and eight percent – from other commercial companies.

One-fourth of the respondents reported having difficulties with returning the borrowed money. Uhrová warned that it can affect the atmosphere in the family.

Daniel Prokop, a member of the National Economic Council, noticed that low compensations for parents, expensive apartments, and a lack of government support influence all the factors mentioned above.