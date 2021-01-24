Prague’s Virtual Events: January 25th – 31st

January 27th

(Virtual Seminar) Mariana Mazzucato: Mission Economy hosted by 5×15. Starts at 19:30 and the tickets are FREE.

PARTNER CONTENT

Economist extraordinaire Mariana Mazzucato has been introducing new ideas for kickstarting capitalist economies for years now. Her ideas have rushed her to the top of her fields and reigns as one of the most prominent British Economists of the present. Calling for unprecedented levels of experimentation and boldness in solving the world’s problems, this seminar hosts Mazzucato and the Financial Time’s Columnist Rana Foroohar to ambitiously discuss the world at hand.

(Virtual Instruction) Sweaty Betty Workout Class by Sweaty Betty. Starts at 17:00 and the tickets are FREE.

Join Sweaty Betty’s crew for one last free workout class in their series of January Expos. This week’s “Boxing + Bodyweight Strength” is live and online this Wednesday, offering an easy way for you to work out at home! No accessories are needed. Just position your laptop at a comfortable height in your living room or bedroom, and make sure to give yourself apt spacing to stretch out. This workout will be led by instructor Taylor Walker – you can find their social media at @taylorwalkerfit!

(Virtual Seminar) Eat for the Climate: The Food and Environment Connection presented by Planetary Health Collective. Starts at 22:00 CET and tickets are FREE.

“It’s the endddd of the worlddd as we know it” With the conversation about the state of the environment at its highest, now more than ever are people analyzing the way we live to see how we can create a positive impact on the earth in our day-to-day lives. Experts in this seminar hosted by the Planetary Health Collective will analyze average diets to see what kind of plant-impact they create, while also discussing how we can improve upon our existing restaurants and food sources to create an even more positive trend!

January 28th

(Virtual Interview) Book Club with George Saunders hosted by Guardian Live. Starts at 20:00 CET and tickets begin at 6:00 pounds.

Winner of the Booker Prize in Fiction, novelist George Saunders addresses complex prose with themes of death and life, intertwined with American Presidential Life. To talk about his award-winning poetry, short stories, and book, Saunders will dive into the craft and explore the topics that both fellow writers and readers of great literature are interested in. Join George Saunders and Interviewer Lisa Allardice this Thursday at 20:00 CET.

(Virtual Concert) Violist Jordan Bak presented by the National Arts Club. Starts at 21:00 CET and tickets are FREE.

The multiple prize-winning violist Jordan Bak will be performing for free virtually this Thursday in partnership with the Sphinx Organization. His renowned solo career is paired with multiple collaborations with American orchestras, mastering idyllic classical ballads and pieces. Check out one of his past performances here and you’ll hear why this free live concert isn’t something you’ll want to miss out on!