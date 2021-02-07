What’s happening in Prague this week?

February 8th

Virtual Yoga Instruction host by. Tickets are free!

It’s time to get out of your chair and start moving – without getting wet in the softly falling snow outside! Join this free yoga class from the comfort of your apartment along with other people popping up virtually from around the world. Whether you’re preparing to improve your running form or are just looking for an easy stretch, this easy-to-join instruction is the “place” to be.

February 10th

Drawing Chinese Dragons hosted by Ricefield Arts. Tickets are free!

Embrace your artistic side with this drawing class in honor of the upcoming Chinese New Year! Learn how to craft the virally known Chinese Dragon, which represents good fortune in the forms of “power and strength”. You can see a list of utensils to have prepared for this free workshop at the link above – don’t miss out!

How Geology Began – Our Solar System presented by The Geological Society London. Tickets are free!

This family-friendly exploration of the universe dives into how our series of planets orbiting the sun came to be. Beyond the origins of Earth, learn about the formations of rocks and land on other planets!

February 11th

Book Club with Margaret Atwood presented by The Guardian Live. Tickets start at 6 pounds.

The acclaimed author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is having a Q & A session about her book, writing style, and methodology. Her series of pessimistic science fiction works have been acclaimed for their parallels to modern-day life. Atwood puts science fiction as being “about now”, not necessarily the distant future. Don’t miss out on this covered interview with the Guardian and get a question of yours answered!

February 14th

How To Make Lava Cake presented by Bake It Up! By Lorena. Tickets are Free!

The season of romance is upon us, and what better way to celebrate your love – for your partner, or yourself – with a delicious chocolate lava cake. Easy and tasty, a live stream recipe-walkthrough led by a professional chef will recreate this delectable dish step by step. Sign up soon so you can gather your ingredients in time for the class!