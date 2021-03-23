The cobblestones of Old Town Square have been painted with nearly 25 thousand white crosses in memory of the people who have died from COVID-19. They make their mark exactly one year since the first person was infected by the disease.

Dnes je to rok, co v Česku zemřel první člověk s nemocí Covid-19. Celkem už u nás zemřelo více než 25 tisíc lidí. 😕



Na Staroměstském náměstí se dnes ráno objevilo 25 tisíc křížů, za každou oběť pandemie nemoci Covid-19 jeden. pic.twitter.com/ky7a32nfFx — Hlavní město Praha (@PrahaEU) March 22, 2021

The commemoration was organized by the Million Moments for Democracy Association. Benjamin Roll, president of the activist group, announced on Twitter that the crosses represent the people who died “needlessly,” because of carelessness on behalf of the government.

“Many of them died needlessly. The fault lies on the government for these wasted lives, which prioritizes its business over its citizens. The government can’t be held responsible for COVID-19, but it can be for needlessly wasted lives,” he said.

The City of Prague confirmed that they were aware the crosses were being painted and were okay with it. They were originally planned to be washed off later in the day but ended up staying there.

Police and city officials authorized the crosses, but later on an unknown person spray-painted a giant orange message that said „Za oběti neschopné vlády“ (For the victims of an incompetent government.)

This added message apparently meant to compliment the crosses was not authorized by officials. Police are now looking for the perpetrators and the City has since begun working on cleaning off the message without damaging the historically protected stone.