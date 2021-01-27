Krušnohoří: land of Czech miners

‘This unique group of technical mining landmarks reminds us of the hard work of past generations.’ That’s what people say about Krušnohoří, one of the Czech regions with UNESCO heritage.

The name of the region can be translated as the “Ore Mountains.’ The origins of Hornický region Erzgebirge/Krušnohoří dates back to the 12th century when locals discovered the first iron and silver ores. The discovery led to the settlement with a major trade route to Bohemia. Krušnohoří has accelerated the development of such activities as metallurgy and local miners passed their profession on from generation to generation for more than 800 years! The region unites such cities as Horní Blatná, Medník, Krupka, and the Red Tower of Death.

By J. Kugler via UNESCO

PARTNER CONTENT

The consistency and perseverance of local Czech miners created new inventions and innovations in the mining industry. Today, these techniques are used by most of the companies in the world. At the beginning of the 16th century, the region became the mining center of Central Europe with large exports of silver. A few centuries later, in the 19th century, local miners discovered gold, and the region quickly became the main supplier for the production of gold coins. Silver, on the other hand, had lost its privilege, and many miners lost their jobs. Things got better after World War II when uranium was discovered in the Ore Mountains.

By Jan Albrecht via UNESCO

But the critical question is, what can you do in Krušnohoří except visiting the mining corridors in Stary Martin or Nikulov? Actually, there is a lot to do! For example, you can visit the Duchcov Castle, which was built in a beautiful baroque style. The Wallenstein family owned the chateau from the 17th century until the 20th century and many famous people have visited it since. A famous Italian adventurer, Giacomo Casanova, was one of them. Interestingly, Casanova came to the Duchov Castle not as a guest but as a librarian. He spent his last years in the chateau among millions of books and journals. When taking the tour around the castle, you’ll get a chance to see how the dressmaker lived. Also, there is a museum with a gallery that is entirely devoted to the life of Giacomo Casanova.

If you want to be more adventurous, you can go rock climbing in Tiské stěny. It is a real paradise for people who love this activity as it offers many levels of difficulty. The climbing area is situated 613 meters above the sea level, and it is the western cape of the Elbe Sandstone Protected Landscape Area, together with Rájecký Walls, Ostrovský Walls, and Vysoké Sněžník. The local brewery is situated near this site, in Velké Březno. The brewery has been making beer for more than 250 years, and it is worth a try!

Once in the Ore mountains, you can spend time by visiting the zoo in Ústí nad Labem or Chomutov, going to the goat farm in Zásadě u Kadaně, or swimming in Kamencové lake. The goat farm will be a wholly unique experience as you can get as close as possible to the animals, feed them, and learn the secrets of organic farming.

Furthermore, you can treat yourself to a spa weekend in the Krušnohoří anytime in the year! For example, you can visit Teplice Spa or Evženie Spa in Klášterec nad Ohří. They offer plenty of services, including different types of massages, consultation with professionals, baths, and much more.

As you can see, there are plenty of activities to do in the region of miners. Visiting zoos and farms, taking yourself on a wellness retreat, seeing the castle entirely devoted to Casanova, or just going rock climbing with a beer taste party afterward. Enjoy your future trip!