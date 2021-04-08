Three exciting days full of job opportunities can be anticipated at the Jobspin Virtual Job Fair Czech Republic 2021 on May 11-13th. The second edition of the successful Czech career fair with a specific focus on language & tech jobs will offer the chance to discover and apply for job positions with internationally-minded employers in the Czech Republic. Photo via Freepik.

Prague, Brno, Mar 22 (JS) – “Jobspin Virtual Job Fair is a fantastic event for candidates who want to relocate and work in the Czech Republic. This career fair involves the added benefit of real-time communication between candidates and employers, plus a personal approach which is essential in the recruiting process,” said Katerina Casadei, the main coordinator of Jobspin Job Fairs.

Jobspin has organized 12 editions of prestigious job fairs in Prague and Brno. Last year, the company introduced the first Jobspin Virtual Job Fair Czech Republic, hosted completely in an online environment. In the three days of the event, the virtual platform was visited by 1,400 attendees and over 6,300 private messages were exchanged between employers and job seekers.

“Nowadays, virtual career fairs are giving traditional hiring events tough competition by delivering multiple benefits at a fraction of the time and costs. They allow hiring companies to connect with hundreds or even thousands of people simultaneously and interact with them. While physical events might win the debate over personal interactions, virtual events maximize the number of those interactions and multiply the value derived from them,” said Casadei.

To ensure a quality two-way communication, a well-designed hosting platform will provide real-time video, and text-based chat options for candidates to interact with employer representatives and undergo pre-interviews with selected employers.

At the upcoming Jobspin Virtual Job Fair Czech Republic 2021, visitors can also participate in numerous workshops tailored for those looking to start a new career and relocate to the Czech Republic. The official language of the event is English and it is free of charge for all candidates.

