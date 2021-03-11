Since the start of the pandemic, Czechs have spent less time in supermarkets. However, they started to spend more money during each visit, which led to an increase of 17 percent in sales.

According to NielsenIQ’s analysis, the results raised by 5.6 percent compared to 2019’s numbers.

At the beginning of the government’s restrictions, the sales rose by three percent. During March, people spent more because they felt like they had to buy more supplies, which led to a 21 percent increase.

“During the period of restrictions, they reduced shop visits even more, by 15 to 20 percent, planned more purchases, and spent about 25 to 30 percent more per purchase,” CEO Karel Týra explained. For now, the results for the beginning of 2021 are the same as last year. Customers don’t do grocery shopping often but tend to spend more money.

As for online sales, they have definitely increased during the pandemic. Last year, Czechs spent 196 billion Czech crowns in online stores. According to Shopsys’ research, Czechs started to participate in online shopping more because of the restrictions. During the first wave, the increase was around 50 percent. Customers mostly spent their money on pet food and medical supplies.

“Sales of e-shops with the necessary assortment also grew sharply, but they grew about half as slower compared to the necessary goods,” Matěj Kapošváry, Shopsys sales, and marketing director added.

The second wave of the pandemic also showed an increase in online shopping by 36 percent. Although, online sales experienced a big hit of almost 50 percent during December when the restrictions allowed for some stores to open for a while. Kapošváry claims that the online shopping idea is continuous and is going to last for a long time since all of the stores are still kept close.