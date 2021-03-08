Even though the COVID-19 pandemic might have left you go fun-free this year, there are certainly things to look forward to in the years to come!

One of such things are ski resorts, and there are plenty of those to visit in the Czech Republic.

Špindlerův Mlýn

Via Špindlerův Mlýn

Špindlerův Mlýn is located next to the Polish border, just 2-3 hours by car (rented or your own) or bus from Prague. It offers some great slopes for beginners, as well as several tricky red and black slopes. Except for traditional skiing, there are other activities you can try: skialpinismus, fresh track, fast pass, and night skiing. On your way there, you can use the ISIC discount for the bus. You can also use it for ski passes if you present the card when paying. You can learn more information about the resort on their official website.

Keilberg (Klínovec)

Via Keilberg (Klínovec)

Keilberg (Klínovec) is located near the German border as you might have guessed from the name. Just two hours on a bus or car away from Prague, it gifts you with approximately 47 kilometers of ski slopes per one pass. But that’s not it. During summer, the ski resort turns into one of the longest trail parks in Europe! You can book a ski pass on their official page.

Lipno

Via Lipno

Lipno is situated south of the Czech Republic, near the Austrian border. The trip there will take you about three hours by car via highway D3 or D4. In addition to skiing, you can also try a treetop walkway, aquaworld, and snowpark. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Books passes are available on the ski resort’s official website.

Černá hora – Janské Lázně

Similar to Špindlerův Mlýn, Černá hora – Janské Lázně is located on the border with Poland. Traveling by car will take you about two hours if there is no traffic. Some of the offered services are mountain and cross-country skiing, night skiing tours, sled tracks, and brand-new snow tubing. You can learn about each activity on the official website of the resort. Enjoy your time there!

Praděd/​Myšák – Malá Morávka (Ski Karlov)

Praděd/​Myšák – Malá Morávka (Ski Karlov) is located in the east of the Czech Republic, close to the Polish border. Getting there is easy – just take a bus or drive by car (note: the bus ride will be much longer than the car drive). At Ski Karlov, there are approximately 12 kilometers of ski slopes with various levels of difficulty. You can also visit their ski school and take lessons with a professional instructor to evaluate your skills. More details about the operating hours of the resort are available on their website.