The Czech Republic’s Státní ústav pro kontrolu léčiv (State Institute For Drug Control, or SÚKL), has reported 5 deaths in the country that might stem from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Seznam reports.

There have been a total of 729 negative side effects reported, which amounts to about 1.5% of all the people vaccinated so far.

“COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to a large number of people, including people who suffer from serious health problems or comorbidities… As a result, there may be reports of side effects, which may result in death,” the agency reported.

All deaths thought to be in connection with the vaccine get extensively studied by the European Medicine Agency (EMA) to determine influencing factors. Whatever is discovered, such as a link between certain medications and bad reactions, gets taken into account by the EMA.

The number of deaths and bad reactions to the vaccines is so far in line with what clinical studies expected in the first place. In about 45% of all the reports, the side effects were fever, chills, fatigue, or armpit pain. Other people have received headaches, fainting, muscle aches, nausea, and rashes.

The Czech Republic is currently using the three vaccines that are registered in the EU, which are the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

All information found at the national level is then funneled through to the EMA. According to Seznam, the EMA shared in the report published on the 29th of January that the deaths reported to be caused by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to the noted date have nothing to do with the vaccines.