České aerolinie (Czech Airlines or CSA) is revealing how it plans to stay alive as a company.

CSA has announced that it will not be shutting down, but undergoing an elaborate restructuring plan that likely means letting go of hundreds of its employees.

The airline was no exception in one of the hardest-hit industries in the world by the coronavirus restrictions, forcing its parent company, Smartwings Aviation Group, to request 1.1 billion CZK in compensation for its troubles. CSA recorded a loss of 1.5 billion CZK for 2020, and additionally, can’t find a leasing company to support their flights for the rest of the year.

“CSA will not be shutting down our operations in any way, and our restructuring process aimed at rescuing the company continues. The plan for collective redundancies, which CSA already announced to the labor office, is one of the steps in the restructuring strategy,” a spokeswoman told iRozhlas.

“CSA will continue its operations in a more economical manner with regard to the current market situation.”

In the summer, when CSA had roughly 700 employees, they announced a plan to reduce its number of employees by more than 300 people by February of this year. Adding to the troubles, CSA customers are currently holding over 1 billion CZK worth of tickets that they’re waiting to use. This is going to complicate any insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings should they occur.

According to Smartwings, CSA is unable to receive any government compensation because they don’t qualify for government programs.

Featured image by Lumikus1 via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0