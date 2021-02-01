Autokino Strahov: safe way to spend time with great films

Even during strict lockdowns, there is an opportunity to enjoy films in a comfortable, fun, and safe way. Autokino Strahov invites everybody to the cinephile trip!

Sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll? Don’t forget about the family problems, heartbreaks, and lots of pop music

Reginald Dwight (Taron Egerton), a local musician, leaves his hometown to achieve his dream of becoming famous. He experiences different obstacles, such as gigs in smoky bars and drug addiction, to become one and only Elton John. This is a bright film made in the best traditions of biopics with a great soundtrack.

Atmospheric horror about Satanism and dark forces

Director Robert Eggers, who released one of the best films in 2019 “The Lighthouse”, debuted with the classical horror about mysteries in puritanical family. Steven King commented on Twitter: “The Witch scared the hell out of me. And it’s a real movie, tense and thought-provoking as well as visceral.” If this film horrified the master of mysteries, then it’s definitely a must-watch for horror fans.

Coen brothers’ masterpieces can never disappoint you

No Country for Old Men is an iconic film with four Academy Awards including the Best Film in 2008. A typical countryman Llewelyn Moss finds an old pickup full of dead bodies and two million dollars with it. One wrong decision leads to unstoppable violence and rout in the whole town. The film features outstanding performances by Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and others.

A prequel to the fun Transformers’ franchise

In 1987, a young girl Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) finds an old 1967 Volkswagen Beetle. After a while, she learns that this is not just a car, this is a whole robot who will become her best friend and will follow her during her journeys. Together, they will try to save the world from another alien invasion.

Action and detective film with the twisted plot

Five people were killed in the city center, and the police are ready to bring charges to the sniper. However, the ghost special agent Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) promises to restore justice and to find the real criminal. Reacher is an uncompromising detective who is not ready to give up on difficult cases.