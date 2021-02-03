Autokino Strahov becomes a perfect place for a comfortable and safe cinema experience during the lockdown in Prague. Spend your evening with romantic movies, comedies, and biopics at Autokino Strahov!

The third part of the legendary animated franchise

After King Harold passes away, Shrek decides to find Fiona’s cousin Artie, who might become the new ruler of the Far Far Away kingdom. However, nobody expected Artie to be a teenager who can’t even become friends with classmates. At the same time, a danger is coming to Far Far Away, and only the right decision can solve everything.

For those who love black humor

This comedy by Armando Iannucci was originally banned in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan for the satire of the country leaders. On March 5th, 1953 Joseph Stalin, the leader of the Soviet Union, died. After his death, an absurd fight for leadership begins.

One ticket to the Moon, please!

First Man is the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee biopic starring Ryan Gosling. The film is based on Neil Armstrong’s lunar expedition in 1969 when he became the first person in history to set foot on the lunar surface. This is the first movie directed by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash and La La Land) which is not connected to music-related topics.

Not a typical horror movie

After the first sexual experience in her life, 19-years-old girl Jay starts to feel something strange following her. She feels scared and lost, but one day, she decides to face her fears. From the typical horror story, the film turns into something more depressing and even existential by asking questions about human nature and monsters inside the each of us.

A sorrowful story about disappointment in life

Here’s the classic Woody Allen film revolving around New York in the 50s’ starring Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Justin Timberlake, and Juno Temple. Ginny Rannell, a woman who is unhappy with her marriage, finds a new interest in a Coney Island lifeguard Mickey. However, Mickey also has feelings for a younger lady, who is related to Ginny’s family.

Another simple romantic comedy by Woody Allen

Allen continues his poetic journey to New York dedicating words of love to this city. A young rich student Gatsby enters the bohemian life of the New York elite with his girlfriend Ashleigh. The film features young Hollywood actors, such as Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez.