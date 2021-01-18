5 Lockdown-Friendly Activities To Do in Prague This Winter

Prague is famously beautiful in winter, and this magic does not disappear once the Christmas season is over. With snow flurries and chilly days that turn cheeks red, the city holds on to the special winter magic for many months.

Unfortunately, this year, we have been without many of our beloved winter activities. While we may all be excited for when our lifestyles return to normal, stay safe and enjoy Prague this winter with the following five activities across the city:

PARTNER CONTENT Take a Walk Along Rašínovo Nábřeží

Stretching from Žofín Palace to Jiráskův bridge, this embankment has historically served as a port for tour boats, the Prague Steamship Company, and mooring rafts. In modern times, it has been lit up with bars, cafés, and events. While these are not currently available, multiple restaurants and cafés are offering take away services. One such café is (A)void Café, located in one of the stunning, circular embankment “cells” directly beneath the Dancing House. Grab a coffee or tea to keep your hands warm, and enjoy views of Malá Strana, Smíchov, and the castle. If you can bear the chilly nights, the view of the castle lit up against the winter sky is especially beautiful! Just remember your scarf and gloves!

Visit Artic Bakehouse for a Cold Weather Treat

A bakery that prides itself on Icelandic pastries definitely knows how to warm you up on a cold winter day. Award-winning baker Davíd Arnórsson created Artic Bakehouse to provide Prague with incredible sourdough bread, baked goods, and hot drinks. You can grab one of their most popular pastries, the cinnamon roll, or try a traditional Icelandic pastry such as the Kleina, which they claim is best served with coffee. Another option is to try their many delicious loaves of bread, such as the Nutcracker, a sourdough bread filled with nuts, or Blue and White, a sourdough bread filled with blue cheese and white chocolate. Visit at one of their two locations, Újezd 11 and Myslíkova 13, to warm yourself from the inside out.

Artic Bakehouse Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/articBakehouse/?ref=page_internal

Go Ice Skating at the Only Open Ice Rink

Due to the current regulations keeping us safe and healthy, ice skating is not as readily available this winter as it has been in the past. Luckily, the Letná ice skating rink has remained open, and it is the largest one in Prague! This open-air ice rink is located at Letenské sady, and they are allowing visitors upon reservation.

Letná Ice Skating Rink: https://prahasportovni.eu/kluziste-na-letne-2020-rezervace/?fbclid=IwAR1IoiCWKBR_yhjRcci-eDoSgHFqsCxhzwOCLHh2whO1rpFYFo3DVP46JOw

Visit a Fairytale World by Going to Nový Svět

Prague is arguably one of the most fairytale-esque cities in the world, and snowcapped roofs only amplify this. To feel like you have gone back in time or into a world unique from our own (which we all need this year), you can go up to Nový Svět, a neighborhood near the Prague castle. Once filled with artists, writers, and bohemians of all types, this historic neighborhood has Baroque city walls and cannonballs still stuck into houses. You can even stop by the charming Kavarna Nový Svět for a take away hot drink or pastry on your walk down the Nový Svět street. See how many houses you can spot with a name starting with “Zlatý” before reaching Hradčanské náměstí and returning to modern times.

Kavarna Nový Svět: https://www.facebook.com/kavarnanovysvet/?ref=page_internal

See the Crawling Babies and Yellow Penguins in Kampa

No, this is not a Dr. Seuss book. Rather, the Crawling Babies and Yellow Penguins are sculptures located next to Museum Kampa, a modern art museum that is currently closed. However, they do have unique outdoor sculptures that can be visited regardless of regulations. The Crawling Babies were created by David Černý, a prominent Czech sculptor. He is also known for his giant, rotating head sculpture: Metalmorphosis. The accompanying Yellow Penguins, or Žlutí tučňáci na Vltavě, is a row of 34 plastic penguins that are the work of the Cracking Art Group. This group is known for urban art installations. They have work located in multiple locations such as Viña del Mar, Chile, and St. Petersburg, Russia. The penguins glow at night, so visit once it is dark for a unique experience!

Museum Kampa: https://www.museumkampa.cz/en/

David Černý: http://www.davidcerny.cz/startEN.html

Cracking Art Group: http://www.crackingart.com/en/