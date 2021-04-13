With gyms still closed, how do you start getting in shape and ready for summer? Maybe you’re looking to lose some of that “lockdown weight” or just ready to start moving after months of snow and Netflix nights. Whatever your reason, you’re in luck – there are plenty of ways to exercise in Prague even during these crazy times!

Outdoor Gyms

No matter where in Prague you live, chances are you’ve seen an outdoor gym here or there at one point. Some are very basic, with just bars and steps that allow you to do pull-ups, dips, and lunges. Others, like the one in Rokytka (Prague 9), also have resistance machines and even some free weights.

Here are a few to try:

Riegrove Sady (Prague 2)

Žizkov Park near Seifertova street (Prague 3)

Prosek Park (Prague 9)

Folimanka (Prague 4)

Park Pankrác (Praha 4)

Stromovka Park (enter the park through Vystavište street)

Žluté lázně (Prague 4)

Need some inspiration? Check out YouTube for examples of workouts you can try. Here’s an example.

Hiking within the city

You don’t even have to leave Prague to enjoy some wilderness. Parks like Cibulka (66 hectares of forests), Stromovka (mostly flat, open walks), and Divoka Sarka (with well-marked hiking trails) offer plenty of trails you can explore.

Virtual Races

Via pesrace.cz

Spring is usually prime time for 5k and 10k races in the city. Many of these races are for charity, with funds collected going to animal shelters or other organizations. But with lockdowns and restrictions in place, all races have been canceled.

The good news is that many organizations have switched to virtual racing as an alternative, offering fitness lovers a chance to run (or even walk) on their own. Just sign up for the race, pay the entry fee and then track your run/walk. Upload the results to their website and then wait for your medal to arrive in the mail.

Sure, you don’t need to join a virtual race to go on a run – but they are a great motivation to keep going, a fun way to share your runs with others online, and a chance to feel connected even when things are shut down.

Here are 3 virtual races going on this month:

Virtual Dog Race

Available to walkers and runners from all over the Czech Republic and Slovakia, this fun race collects funds for non-profit company Pomocné tlapky, which trains assistance dogs for blind and disabled people. There are also prizes and a raffle for competitors. Virtual Dog Race organizes races almost every month, so if you miss the registration period, keep checking their Facebook page for the next race.

Find it here: https://www.facebook.com/virtualdograce

RunTour

The largest family running series in the Czech Republic – ČEZ RunTour – offers races with distances of 3, 5 and 10 km, as well as races for children. Their next race happens in just a few days, with more planned for later this month.

Find it here: https://www.facebook.com/runtour

Pes Race

Another organization that organizes regular virtual runs, Pes Race focuses on races you can run or walk with your canine companion. Their April race is about running as many kilometers as possible between 15-30th April.

Find it here: https://pesrace.cz/