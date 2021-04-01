Prague is one of the greenest capitals in Europe, with over 200 parks that vary from tiny hidden squares to the massive 95-hectare Stromovka Park, the largest green space in the city. And with summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to discover some of the wonderful hidden green spaces in Prague!

Břevnov Monastery

Brevnov Monastery by Sokoljan via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Located in Prague 6, Břevnov Monastery is the oldest Benedictine monastery in the country. Though, its rise to fame is more related to the beer the monks have been brewing here since the 13th century. The secluded park that surrounds the High Baroque style monastery offers water features, plenty of green spaces and peaceful hidden corners that anybody can explore. There are even guided tours of the gardens (and monastery) for those who want to understand the place better. And yes, even a spot to taste their beer.

Cibulka

Statue of St. John of Nepomuk at Cibulka park by Marian Rusnak/CC BY-SA 4.0

Located in the Košíře area of Prague 5, Cibulka is a massive forested park (over 62 ha) with plenty to offer. There are hills, lots of trails, streams, some ruins and a few very unique sculptures to discover. Part of a large yellow hiking trail crosses through the forest, so if you get on it you can actually connect to other nearby green areas even as you exit Cibulka.

Cibulka isn’t an urban park per se so it’s not perfectly manicured or maintained, which actually makes it a lot more interesting. In fact, it’s easy to imagine you’re far away from Prague once you step deep into the woods. This is the perfect park to explore with a canine friend so bring your dog along.

Vrtba Garden

This beautiful green oasis sits perfectly hidden among the backstreets of Mala Strana. In fact, unless you know where you’re going, you won’t find this UNESCO listed garden, tucked away on the popular Petřín slope.

Originally designed in 1720, this Baroque garden features plenty of frescoes, sculptures and well-manicured greenery. Plus, it boasts a stunning view of St. Nicolas church down below. Finding it can be a little tricky, since it hides behind an unassuming door on Karmelitska Street – but we promise, it’s well worth the effort.

These are some great hidden green spaces in Prague that you should pay a visit to! Do you have any other recommendations? Share with us in the comments!